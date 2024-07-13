In short Simplifying... In short Akshay Kumar has revealed that his most challenging film was 'Garam Masala', due to its complex narrative requiring frequent character and expression changes.

Akshay Kumar reveals 'Garam Masala' is his toughest film

By Isha Sharma 10:46 am Jul 13, 2024

What's the story Actor Akshay Kumar, renowned for his diverse roles in comedy and action films, has declared the 2005 comedy classic Garam Masala as the most challenging film of his career. In a recent interview with Baradwaj Rangan for Galatta Plus, Kumar attributed the difficulty to the film's lengthy single-take shots. "Toughest? Honestly, the toughest was Garam Masala! I used to pant while doing it because Priyan [Priyadarshan, the director] Sir used to take long, long shots," Kumar revealed.

Role complexity

Kumar discusses complex character switching in 'Garam Masala'

Kumar further elaborated on the complexity of the film's narrative, which required him to frequently change characters and expressions. "Every time, I don't know how I will make you understand this, there is an expression change in each and every sentence... because you are in front of this girl and you are saying this, and suddenly she turns back, and then you look at another girl, and then with her you have to be a different character," he explained.

Concentration challenge

'Garam Masala' required intense physical and mental concentration

Kumar emphasized the intense physical and mental concentration demanded by these scenes. "There are many shots which are like 10 minutes long. I would find doing action or dance easier than these things because this is real concentration- physical as well as mental," he stated. The beloved film also starred Paresh Rawal and John Abraham and is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.