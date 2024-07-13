Anant-Radhika's wedding: Nita Ambani honors family through traditional 'mehendi' design
Nita Ambani, Chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation, showcased an intricate henna design on her hands at her son Anant Ambani's wedding on Friday. The elaborate pattern featured the names of her children Akash, Isha, and Anant along with Akash's wife Shloka Mehta, and Anant's wife Radhika Merchant. A Radha-Krishna motif also adorned her palms, complemented by the names of the newlyweds Anant and Radhika. The mehendi design was by renowned artist Veena Nagda.
Ambani family donned traditional Indian attire for wedding
The wedding attire showcased the rich cultural heritage of India's couturiers and artisans with a dress code theme, "Resplendently Indian." The men of the Ambani family, including the groom Anant, wore traditional bandhgala sherwanis. The women dazzled in exquisite lehengas. Nita attended the baraat procession in a custom Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla 'Ranghaat' ghagra, handcrafted by master artisans Vijay Kumar and Monika Maurya of SWADESH for over 40 days.
Star-studded guest list at Anant-Radhika's wedding
The wedding ceremony was graced by a host of Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities. Notable attendees included Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, and Shah Rukh Khan with his family. The event held at Mumbai's Jio World Drive also saw the presence of international figures like Priyanka Chopra with her husband Nick Jonas, John Cena, Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian as well as former British Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson.
Wedding decor and cuisine paid homage to Varanasi
The wedding decor theme, 'An Ode to Varanasi,' celebrated the eternal city's traditions, arts, crafts and cuisine. The food menu featured Banarasi street food like chaat, mithai, lassi, chai, khari, and paan, among others. The wedding ceremony will be followed by 'Shubh Aashirwad' on Saturday and conclude with the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception on Sunday.