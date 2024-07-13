In short Simplifying... In short Sanjay Dutt is set to join the cast of 'Housefull 5', despite his busy schedule, after being impressed by the film's concept.

The movie, part of India's biggest comic franchise, will begin filming in September on a cruise liner, with a 45-day schedule.

Sanjay Dutt joins Akshay, Riteish, Abhishek in 'Housefull 5'

What's the story Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy film, Housefull 5, reported Mid-Day. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie already includes a multitude of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol. The production team was reportedly keen on bringing Dutt aboard due to his natural comic timing and ability to effortlessly execute gags.

Dutt's involvement in 'Housefull 5' despite busy schedule

Despite a packed schedule, Dutt has agreed to join Housefull 5. A source close to the production team revealed that "Sanju loved the one-line narration, and put his team at work to sort out the dates." They added, "The director-producer duo is not only bringing most actors from the past installments together, but also adding new players to the Housefull universe."

'Housefull 5' set to roll in September on cruise liner

Housefull 5 is scheduled to begin filming in September with a 45-day schedule aboard a cruise liner. Before Housefull 5, Dutt will be shooting for Son of Sardaar 2 from July end onwards. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Dutt's team is working out the logistics for his participation amid his busy schedule. Housefull is billed as India's biggest comic franchise, with Kumar and Deshmukh being its constant stars.