Sanjay Dutt joins Akshay, Riteish, Abhishek in 'Housefull 5'
Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed as the latest addition to the star-studded cast of the upcoming comedy film, Housefull 5, reported Mid-Day. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie already includes a multitude of stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Rampal, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol. The production team was reportedly keen on bringing Dutt aboard due to his natural comic timing and ability to effortlessly execute gags.
Dutt's involvement in 'Housefull 5' despite busy schedule
Despite a packed schedule, Dutt has agreed to join Housefull 5. A source close to the production team revealed that "Sanju loved the one-line narration, and put his team at work to sort out the dates." They added, "The director-producer duo is not only bringing most actors from the past installments together, but also adding new players to the Housefull universe."
'Housefull 5' set to roll in September on cruise liner
Housefull 5 is scheduled to begin filming in September with a 45-day schedule aboard a cruise liner. Before Housefull 5, Dutt will be shooting for Son of Sardaar 2 from July end onwards. The film is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Meanwhile, Dutt's team is working out the logistics for his participation amid his busy schedule. Housefull is billed as India's biggest comic franchise, with Kumar and Deshmukh being its constant stars.