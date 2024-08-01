In short Simplifying... In short Renowned comedy director Priyadarshan is teaming up with scriptwriter Rumy Jaffery for an upcoming film.

Jaffery, known for his work on over 50 films including the 2021 thriller Chehre, is keen on bringing freshness and innovation to his projects.

The film is still in early stages with casting yet to begin. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Rumi Jaffery and Priyadarshan team up for comedy film

Comedy genius Priyadarshan finds new partner in scriptwriter Rumy Jaffery

By Tanvi Gupta 03:50 pm Aug 01, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan is teaming up with acclaimed writer Rumi Jaffery for an upcoming Bollywood film, revealed Jaffery in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama. This project marks the first time Jaffery and Priyadarshan are working together. Describing the film as "very fresh and in tune with today's times," Jaffery expressed excitement about partnering with Priyadarshan, known for his successful comedies like Hera Pheri, Hungama, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Production status

Film is still in early stages; casting yet to begin

The upcoming comedy film is still in its early stages, with casting yet to commence. Priyadarshan's most recent Hindi film was Hungama 2, released in 2021. Following that, he directed several films in South India. On the other hand, Jaffery's latest work was the 2021 thriller Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. In the interview, he also disclosed: "I am also planning to direct another film."

Project selection

Jaffery's approach to choosing projects: Seeking freshness and innovation

Jaffery revealed his approach toward selecting projects, stating that he has become more selective over the years. He expressed a desire for change and innovation in his work, saying, "In our industry, if a writer excels in one genre, he is made to write the same type of films...And I am not ready to write the same things again." "There has to be something new and fresh for me to take."

Credits

Meanwhile, a quick look at Jaffery's career

Jaffery began his career as a writer with the 1992 film Paayal and went on to pen scripts for over 54 movies. He is well-known for his collaborations with David Dhawan on popular films such as Coolie No. 1 (1995), Hero No. 1 (1997), and Biwi No. 1 (1999). Having written scripts for approximately 50 films, Jafry transitioned to directing with God Tussi Great Ho* (2008). He has since directed films like Life Partner (2009), and Gali Gali Chor Hai.