Harvey Weinstein sues 'Finding Neverland' for unpaid fees, seeks $500K

What's the story Harvey Weinstein, the embattled Hollywood producer currently serving prison time, has filed a lawsuit alleging he was not fully compensated for his work on the national tour of the Broadway musical Finding Neverland. The suit claims that Weinstein could be owed nearly $5,00,000 from the tour, excluding a potential profit-sharing arrangement. The 72-year-old producer asserts that production companies behind the successful 81-week national tour have yet to pay his agreed-upon consulting fees as an executive producer.

Weinstein's compensation details and health update

Weinstein's compensation package included a $5,750 weekly fee and a 25.75% share of the profits from Finding Neverland, reportedly. The total profits currently remain undisclosed, but the weekly fees alone could potentially amount to as high as $4,65,750. Recently transferred from Rikers Island to Bellevue Hospital due to contracting COVID-19 and pneumonia, Weinstein continues his legal battle for unpaid fees while serving his prison sentence.

'We're only suing because we got no cooperation...'

Weinstein was paid some of the agreed-upon fees, but payments ceased at an unspecified point. The court documents do not detail how much is still owed. Weinstein's lawyers, including Robert J. Hantman, have reportedly tried to contact the production companies—notably Networks Presentations—for accounting data related to the profit share but received no response. "We're only suing because we got no cooperation from the other side," Hantman stated.

Weinstein's legal team sought amicable settlement

Hantman expressed that they are seeking an amicable arrangement and simply want to "get him what he's owed. It's that simple." However, the attorney could not confirm the total amounts being sought or how much had already been paid. Networks Presentations did not respond to messages. Meanwhile, Weinstein is set for a retrial in November for his rape and sexual assault charges after his 23-year sentence was overturned in April.