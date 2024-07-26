'Be unafraid...': Parineeti Chopra's Instagram post concerns her fans
Parineeti Chopra recently stirred curiosity among her fans with a cryptic Instagram post. The post featured a tranquil video of Chopra sitting in a boat, seemingly deep in thought, accompanied by the calming tune of Zariya. In the caption, she wrote, "This month, I took some time to pause and reflect on life and it has reiterated my belief: MINDSET is everything... Don't give importance to unimportant things (or people). Don't waste a single second. Life is a ticking clock."
She also wrote about toxicity in life
Chopra continued in the caption, "Every moment should be your choice... Please stop living for others! Find your tribe and be unafraid of throwing toxic people out of your life. Stop caring about what the world will think. Change the way you react to situations." "Life is finite. It is happening now. Live it the way YOU want to live it."
Chopra's post has made her fans concerned
Chopra's cryptic message sparked speculation and concern among her followers, with fans questioning if the post was "meant for someone." Another wrote, "We are here for you, hope nothing is wrong." Yet another fan expressed concern, saying, "Very well said.... It seems like we all face similar situations. We shouldn't waste even a single moment on such people. Be happy and courageous with your strengths."
Actor's personal and professional life
Chopra has been in the news lately for her wedding to AAP politician Raghav Chadha in September 2023. On the work front, in 2023, she was seen in a cameo in Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Raniganj and had a full-fledged role in Imtiaz Ali's ambitious Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, which was released in April. She is yet to announce her upcoming projects.