DYK? SRK charges more than Salman for Australian concerts
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan commands a higher fee than Salman Khan for live performances in Australia, according to event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa.
During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, they said SRK's performances draw a lot of female fans.
"The moment he spreads his arms, half the country's population will just fall over," they joked, emphasizing the superstar's timeless appeal.
Female actor popularity
Kareena Kapoor Khan reigns supreme in Australia
When asked which Indian female actor is the most popular in Australia, the organizers said Kareena Kapoor Khan, adding, "People are crazy about her."
Asked whether she is more loved than Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon, or Alia Bhatt, they responded, "Of course, she is. She's a senior actress."
The organizers explained that most fans at such shows are long-time Australian residents who can afford concert tickets and meet-and-greet passes.
Star reception
Other Bollywood stars also receive a warm welcome in Australia
Interestingly, the organizers added that other Bollywood stars, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Preity Zinta, are also given a warm welcome when they visit Australia.
But they stressed that Kapoor Khan is above them all.
In fact, they even called her "the queen" in comparison to other actors.
This only goes on to show her immense popularity and influence over the Australian Indian community.
Global fanbase
Recently, Salman postponed his UK tour
Salman's Da-Bangg Tour has wowed global audiences for years.
However, his upcoming UK tour, part of The Bollywood Big One, was recently postponed.
This happened following the tragic terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Despite sold-out shows and ongoing rehearsals, Salman felt it wasn't the right time to perform.
Stars like Akshay Kumar and Hrithik Roshan also perform abroad. But organizers say the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor still leads the pack when it comes to fan following and event fees.