What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan commands a higher fee than Salman Khan for live performances in Australia, according to event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, they said SRK's performances draw a lot of female fans.

"The moment he spreads his arms, half the country's population will just fall over," they joked, emphasizing the superstar's timeless appeal.