Ye finally drops 2022 album 'Donda 2' on streaming platforms
What's the story
Popular rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has surprised fans by dropping his long-awaited album Donda 2 on some streaming platforms.
The album, which was originally released on Stem Player in 2022, was announced during a livestream session.
A sequel to his 2021 album Donda, it was executive produced by Future and was exclusively released on the $200 device made by the rapper's Yeezy Tech enterprise.
Currently, Donda 2 is streaming on at least Spotify and YouTube Music.
Album details
'Donda 2' has 18 tracks
The latest avatar of Donda 2, released under the artist name Donda, is made up of 18 tracks. While a lot of the songs made it from the original album, some have been renamed.
Future appears on a number of tracks, including Happy and Mr. Miagi.
The tracklist also features a shorter version of 5:30, which was earlier included on Ye's Vultures 2 album with Ty Dolla Sign.
Featured artists
Collaborations and special appearances in 'Donda 2'
Donda 2 also has features from other artists. Jack Harlow features on the song Louie Bag, whereas Sean Leon appears on SCIFI.
Notably, Ye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian can also be heard on SCIFI saying, "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest Black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four talented, incredible kids."
Artist's update
Meanwhile, Ye has been making headlines for not-so-positive activities
For the past few months, the artist has been making headlines for his controversial posts online.
But alongside his rants, Ye has been sharing new music, too.
His latest album, Bully, was released earlier this year via a series of short films featuring his son Saint West. However, the videos were soon taken down from social media, leaving Bully's official release status uncertain.
Further, it remains unclear if Donda 2 will be available on all streamers or only select ones.