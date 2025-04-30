What's the story

Popular rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has surprised fans by dropping his long-awaited album Donda 2 on some streaming platforms.

The album, which was originally released on Stem Player in 2022, was announced during a livestream session.

A sequel to his 2021 album Donda, it was executive produced by Future and was exclusively released on the $200 device made by the rapper's Yeezy Tech enterprise.

Currently, Donda 2 is streaming on at least Spotify and YouTube Music.