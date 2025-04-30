What's the story

Ajay Devgn, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated comedy Dhamaal 4, has taken a pay cut for the film.

Producer Bhushan Kumar recently revealed this in an interview with News18 Showsha.

The clarification comes amid speculation about budget concerns.

He said that Devgn had lowered his fee for Dhamaal 4 to make way for its heavy budget. "He told us that he'll reduce his fee just so that we could make the film."