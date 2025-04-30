Why did Ajay Devgn take pay cut for 'Dhamaal 4'?
Ajay Devgn, who is currently shooting for the much-anticipated comedy Dhamaal 4, has taken a pay cut for the film.
Producer Bhushan Kumar recently revealed this in an interview with News18 Showsha.
The clarification comes amid speculation about budget concerns.
He said that Devgn had lowered his fee for Dhamaal 4 to make way for its heavy budget. "He told us that he'll reduce his fee just so that we could make the film."
The actor's dedication
Devgn's commitment to film over personal gain
Further emphasizing Devgn's unique approach, Kumar said, "He's not like other actors."
The producer added that Devgn always keeps the film in the front and his personal gain at the back.
Their bond has grown over years of working together, making it easier to navigate creative and financial challenges in big-budget productions.
Kumar also revealed that they are working on De De Pyaar De 2 and have plans for future projects together.
Music collaboration
Kumar's musical contributions to Devgn's films
The Raid actor recently posted photos from the Malshej Ghat schedule of Dhamaal 4.
The images showed him with director Indra Kumar and co-stars, including Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Sanjay Mishra, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Anand.
Another picture featured him with Kumar and the crew. "The madness is BACK! #Dhamaal4 kicks off with a bang," the caption read.