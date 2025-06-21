Will there be a 'Jhankaar Beats' sequel? Producer reveals
What's the story
On the 22nd anniversary of Jhankaar Beats, Rangita Nandy from Pritish Nandy Communications reminisced about the film's journey. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, she called it "one of the first scripts we chose to produce on listing and going public." The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starred Juhi Chawla, Rahul Bose, Sanjay Suri, Rinke Khanna, Riya Sen, and Shayan Munshi in pivotal roles. She also revealed whether a sequel is on the cards.
Sequel speculation
Nandy on the sequel to 'Jhankaar Beats'
Speaking about a possible sequel, Nandy revealed, "Very often Ba, Sujoy and I have toyed with doing a sequel—but we are neither that young, nor that innocent—we'd cock it up for sure!" "There is and can only be one Jhankaar Beats, and it takes a brave audience to love and remember it." "So thank you, everybody who watched, everybody who loved and everybody who remembers!" The film was released on June 20, 2003.
Casting insights
'Every actor in the industry refused to be a part...'
Nandy revealed that initially, every actor in the industry refused to be a part of the film except Archana Puran Singh. She said, "So Sujoy and I put together the only motley crew of actors who barely agreed to work with us: Juhi, Sanjay, Rahul, Rinke, Riya and Shayan." "This was a film birthed in the innocence of youth and friendship, and every frame celebrated that, maybe that's why it connected with everybody who watched it."