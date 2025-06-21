Will there be a 'Jhankaar Beats' sequel? Producer reveals 

Sequel speculation

Nandy on the sequel to 'Jhankaar Beats'

Speaking about a possible sequel, Nandy revealed, "Very often Ba, Sujoy and I have toyed with doing a sequel—but we are neither that young, nor that innocent—we'd cock it up for sure!" "There is and can only be one Jhankaar Beats, and it takes a brave audience to love and remember it." "So thank you, everybody who watched, everybody who loved and everybody who remembers!" The film was released on June 20, 2003.