YRF's 'Alpha' to feature 'high-energy' song with Alia Bhatt, Sharvari
What's the story
Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari are reportedly set to appear in a lavishly produced song sequence for the upcoming film Alpha.
The track, which is part of YRF Spy Universe's latest offering, will showcase both actors in a new light, reported the Times of India.
Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha is scheduled for a Christmas 2025 release.
Song details
Special song to be a visual spectacle
The song has been described as a "high-octane, glamorous extravaganza."
A source close to the production revealed to ETimes, "Both Alia and Sharvari were excited about this song. It's big and breathtaking."
"The idea was always to have a visually stunning, high-energy song featuring the two female leads in an action-packed environment, and it's shaping up exactly like that."
Preparation
Both actors are prepping hard
Both Bhatt and Sharvari are reportedly putting in a lot of effort to prepare for the song.
They have been spending long hours in rehearsal studios and hitting the gym hard to ensure they deliver a performance that matches the scale of Yash Raj Films's reputed Spy Universe.
Film details
India's biggest female-led action thriller
Alpha is touted as one of the biggest female-led action thrillers in India. The film marks Bhatt's entry into the YRF Spy Universe after her recent successes.
She is also the first female superstar to have a YRF Spy Universe film mounted on her, elevating her stature to that of leading men in Indian cinema.
Before her, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone have been part of the universe but acted alongside megastars Salman and Shah Rukh Khan.
Release date
Song addition has further heightened excitement around the film
The film, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol, has been generating buzz since its announcement.
The combination of Aditya Chopra's vision, the fresh pairing of Bhatt and Sharvari, and the promise of action has kept audiences eagerly waiting for updates.
With the revelation about the special song, expectations have soared even higher.