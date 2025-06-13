What's the story

The Akshay Kumar-led ensemble comedy, Housefull 5, has had a solid opening week at the box office.

Despite mixed reviews and allegations of sexism, it is touted to touch ₹200 crore gross worldwide by Friday afternoon. By Thursday, it had collected ₹127 crore nett and ₹152 crore gross in India, and around ₹42 crore from overseas.

However, will the impressive performance be enough to declare it a hit?