Vidya Balan to star in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2': Reports
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in for a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth.
The action drama is currently being shot under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. The first part of Jailer was a major box office success, and expectations are high for its sequel.
However, an official confirmation regarding Balan's involvement is still awaited.
Role details
Balan's involvement is expected to elevate the film
According to some reports by Telugu media, Balan has been cast for a key role in the sequel. The report adds that her involvement will benefit the film.
Two major shooting schedules have already been completed in Chennai and Kerala.
The next shooting schedule will reportedly feature intense action scenes between Rajinikanth and the villain.
The team is looking to release it in theaters by the end of 2025.
Antagonist
Nagarjuna may play villain in 'Jailer 2'
Rumors suggest that the film may also star actors like Akkineni Nagarjuna and Nandamuri Balakrishna in significant roles, but this has not been confirmed.
According to Deccan Herald, Nagarjuna has been signed to play the main villain in the film.
His powerful performance as Simon in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie Coolie is said to have influenced this casting choice.
In the first part, TK Vinayakan played the villain. Now, with Nagarjuna joining, fans are excited for an epic showdown.