What's the story

Bollywood actor Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in for a pivotal role in the upcoming Tamil film Jailer 2, starring superstar Rajinikanth.

The action drama is currently being shot under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. The first part of Jailer was a major box office success, and expectations are high for its sequel.

However, an official confirmation regarding Balan's involvement is still awaited.