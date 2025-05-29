Brad Pitt talks Angelina Jolie divorce for the first time
What's the story
Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (59) has finally spoken about his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie (48).
In an interview with GQ, he was asked if he felt "relief" after legally settling their split in December 2024.
To this, Pitt said, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing."
"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he added.
Celebrity status
Pitt is annoyed with his personal life always being news
Pitt also acknowledged that his "personal life is always in the news."
"It's been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let's put it that way," he said.
"It's been an annoyance I've had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do."
Relationship history
Pitt and Jolie's tumultuous relationship timeline
Pitt and Jolie met on the sets of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2005 and got married in 2014.
However, two years later, Jolie filed for divorce after an alleged altercation on a plane involving their six children.
Despite investigations, Pitt wasn't charged by authorities, and Jolie chose not to press charges.
Their divorce proceedings involved custody battles over their children and asset division, including an ongoing court case related to their French vineyard Chateau Miraval.
Legal update
Jolie's lawyer confirmed divorce settlement in December
On December 30, 2024, Jolie's lawyer confirmed that the former couple finally reached a settlement in their divorce.
"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt," said her lawyer James Simon at the time.
He added that since then, Jolie has been focusing on finding peace and healing for their family.
Family dynamics
Pitt's relationship with six children
While Pitt didn't comment on the divorce settlement, a source told People magazine that he was "happy that the divorce is behind him."
However, none of their six children are currently on speaking terms with Pitt.
Last June, a source told People that Pitt was "aware and upset" about his first biological daughter, Shiloh, dropping his last name.
The insider said, "He loves his children and misses them. It's very sad."