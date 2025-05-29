What's the story

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt (59) has finally spoken about his divorce from ex-wife Angelina Jolie (48).

In an interview with GQ, he was asked if he felt "relief" after legally settling their split in December 2024.

To this, Pitt said, "No, I don't think it was that major of a thing."

"Just something coming to fruition. Legally," he added.