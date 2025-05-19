Tom Cruise's 'Final Reckoning' earns over ₹30cr in two days
What's the story
Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (MI8), has taken a roaring start at the Indian box office.
The film earned ₹16.5 crore on its first Saturday and another ₹16.5 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹33 crore, per Sacnilk.
The film's English shows recorded an overall occupancy of 41.84% on Sunday, with evening shows peaking at 51.70%.
Record breaker
The movie outperformed other Hollywood and Hindi releases
Cruise's film has now become the highest Hollywood opener of 2025 in India, overtaking Marvel releases such as Captain America: Brave New World (₹4.2 crore) and Thunderbolts* (₹3.8 crore).
It has also beaten recent Hindi releases such as Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 (₹7.5 crore) and Sunny Deol's Jaat (₹9.50 crore).
The film opened to positive reviews, particularly for Cruise's performance.
Film synopsis
'Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning' plot and cast details
Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, the movie sees Cruise returning as Ethan Hunt.
The film's storyline focuses on Hunt and the IMF crew racing against the clock to locate the Entity, a rogue artificial intelligence that threatens mankind.
The film also stars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Mariela Garriga.
The movie hit Indian theaters on May 17 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
It will release in American theaters on May 23.