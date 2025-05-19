What's the story

Tom Cruise's latest film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning (MI8), has taken a roaring start at the Indian box office.

The film earned ₹16.5 crore on its first Saturday and another ₹16.5 crore on its first Sunday, taking its total collection to a whopping ₹33 crore, per Sacnilk.

The film's English shows recorded an overall occupancy of 41.84% on Sunday, with evening shows peaking at 51.70%.