Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' to release on this date
What's the story
Anupam Kher has announced that his film Tanvi The Great will hit Indian theaters on July 18.
The veteran actor-director announced the release date via a video, where he also shared other details about the film.
The movie marks Kher's return to direction after Om Jai Jagadish (2002).
Twitter Post
Here's Kher's video
I am deeply touched and humbled by the emotional response of the audiences from all countries last night at the #WorldPremiere of #TanviTheGreat. They all said it has a universal theme and it Touched their heart. They loved everything specially the music of the film by the… pic.twitter.com/C5Y4fbqDGj— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 18, 2025
OTT release
'Tanvi The Great' to follow 8-week release bracket
While the theatrical release date for Tanvi The Great has been confirmed, there's no word yet on its OTT release date or platform.
It is likely the film will follow an eight-week release bracket before coming to OTT platforms.
The movie was recently showcased at the Cannes Film Festival 2025's Marche du Film (Cannes Film Market), where it received an overwhelming response from viewers.
Cast details
The film boasts a star-studded cast
Tanvi The Great boasts a star-studded cast including Shubhangi Dutt, Boman Irani, Iain Glen, Arvind Swami, Jackie Shroff, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Kher himself.
The film's posters and promos have kept the release date under wraps until now, making this the first official confirmation from the director himself.