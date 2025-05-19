OTT: When, where to watch 'Final Destination Bloodlines'
What's the story
The latest installment in the popular Final Destination horror series, Final Destination Bloodlines, is currently running in theaters.
The movie, released on Thursday, stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as the lead character, Stefani Reyes.
The sixth entry in the franchise, after Final Destination 5 (2011), has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike.
Streaming details
'Bloodlines' OTT release date and platform details
After its theatrical run, Final Destination: Bloodlines will stream on Max in the US, the Economic Times reported.
As for India, since other movies in the franchise are already streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, it is expected that Bloodlines will also make its OTT debut on the same platforms by early July.
However, an official confirmation on this is still awaited.
Film details
Cast and crew of 'Final Destination: Bloodlines'
Final Destination: Bloodlines is directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein. Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor have penned the script.
The film stars Santa Juana as a college student who inherits her grandmother's premonition about a tower's collapse years ago, and tries to save her family as Death chases them.
Teo Briones, Richard Harmon, Owen Patrick Joyner, Rya Kihlstedt, Anna Lore, among others, also star in the film.