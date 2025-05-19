NTR's character in War 2 is likely to be on par with other leading characters in the YRF Spy Universe, such as Kabir (Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan), Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Rubaii (Deepika Padukone).

Sources indicate that his character will not just be at the forefront of War 2 but also appear in several standalone films, spin-offs, and extended cameos.

This is bound to make him a key player in this cinematic universe.