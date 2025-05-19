Beyond 'War 2': Exploring Jr NTR's future in Spy Universe
What's the story
Telugu superstar Jr NTR will make his Bollywood debut with the highly anticipated movie War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji.
The film also stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.
Interestingly, this film won't be his sole appearance in the Spy Universe.
Aditya Chopra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) head, has planned to integrate the actor into the YRF Spy Universe with standalone films and spin-offs, reported ETimes.
Character arc
NTR's character's future in 'War 2'
NTR's character in War 2 is likely to be on par with other leading characters in the YRF Spy Universe, such as Kabir (Roshan), Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), Tiger (Salman Khan), Zoya (Katrina Kaif), and Rubaii (Deepika Padukone).
Sources indicate that his character will not just be at the forefront of War 2 but also appear in several standalone films, spin-offs, and extended cameos.
This is bound to make him a key player in this cinematic universe.
Teaser release
'War 2' teaser release coinciding with actor's birthday
Adding to the anticipation for War 2 is the fact that the teaser for the film will be released on May 20, on NTR's birthday.
Fans are looking forward to a first glimpse of his character, expected to be a high-octane, larger-than-life role.
The film is a sequel to War, released in 2019, starring Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vaani Kapoor.