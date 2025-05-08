What's the story

In the wake of India's recent precision strikes on terror camps, Bollywood studios are racing to nab the title Operation Sindoor.

Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to India Today that almost 15 filmmakers and studios have applied for the title.

This rush comes after India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with many producers applying for the title through the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association.