Bollywood studios rush to lock 'Operation Sindoor' title
What's the story
In the wake of India's recent precision strikes on terror camps, Bollywood studios are racing to nab the title Operation Sindoor.
Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) president BN Tiwari confirmed to India Today that almost 15 filmmakers and studios have applied for the title.
This rush comes after India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, with many producers applying for the title through the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association.
Industry trend
This is a common trend in Bollywood
The title rush for Operation Sindoor isn't something new in the film industry.
"Whenever a big national event occurs, filmmakers tend to call dibs on the title," an insider shared. "Even if a film will not be made, it's safer to have the title registered."
The success of war films like Uri and Shershaah has filmmakers thinking of making a film on Operation Sindoor.
Filmmakers' view
Filmmakers' perspective on 'Operation Sindoor' title registration
Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit confirmed his application for the title to India Today.
He said, "It's the first and important step, because without a title, you can't even begin planning a film."
Pandit added that all title applications came after the incident, and while not all may lead to films, registration gives creators the option to explore the idea.
"I can identify with this subject very well. I know what this country has gone through," he added.
Title registration
Mahaveer Jain's company leads in 'Operation Sindoor' title registration
Trade sources suggest that Mahaveer Jain's company is leading the race to bag the Operation Sindoor title. It was the first one to register the title under its name.
Other applicants include filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, T-Series, and Zee Studios. The studios have also quickly applied for the same title for their films.
Many netizens have joined the buzz, speculating about who might play the lead in the film, with Akshay Kumar and Vicky Kaushal emerging as top choices.