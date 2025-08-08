Locals to get ₹2L as Goa launches new tourism scheme

Goa has launched a new scheme to promote rural tourism and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant , aims to make Goa a model for regenerative tourism in India. Under the scheme, locals operating homestays in certain talukas will be eligible for a one-time financial grant of ₹2 lakh.

Empowerment focus Scheme targets specific talukas The scheme targets talukas such as Sattari, Sanguem, Dharbandora, Bicholim, Canacona, Ponda, and Quepem. Along with the financial grant, beneficiaries will also get marketing support, training sessions, and listings on Goa Tourism's platforms. The initiative is valid for five years but could be extended depending on its impact and uptake. CM Sawant said the scheme focuses on empowering women homestay operators and showcasing unique rural experiences.

Strategic alignment Empowering women homstay operators Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the scheme fits perfectly into the state's 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision. He added that most homestays are run by women, and this initiative seeks to empower them through infrastructure support and capacity-building. The program has already partnered with platforms like Airbnb, and plans for training sessions and exposure visits are in place to boost rural tourism in Goa.