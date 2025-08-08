Locals to get ₹2L as Goa launches new tourism scheme
What's the story
Goa has launched a new scheme to promote rural tourism and provide sustainable livelihood opportunities. The Homestay and Bed & Breakfast Scheme, inaugurated by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, aims to make Goa a model for regenerative tourism in India. Under the scheme, locals operating homestays in certain talukas will be eligible for a one-time financial grant of ₹2 lakh.
Empowerment focus
Scheme targets specific talukas
The scheme targets talukas such as Sattari, Sanguem, Dharbandora, Bicholim, Canacona, Ponda, and Quepem. Along with the financial grant, beneficiaries will also get marketing support, training sessions, and listings on Goa Tourism's platforms. The initiative is valid for five years but could be extended depending on its impact and uptake. CM Sawant said the scheme focuses on empowering women homestay operators and showcasing unique rural experiences.
Strategic alignment
Empowering women homstay operators
Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte said the scheme fits perfectly into the state's 'Goa Beyond Beaches' vision. He added that most homestays are run by women, and this initiative seeks to empower them through infrastructure support and capacity-building. The program has already partnered with platforms like Airbnb, and plans for training sessions and exposure visits are in place to boost rural tourism in Goa.
Tourism ecosystem
Director of Tourism on scheme
Director of Tourism, Kedar Naik, said the department's responsibility is to nurture Goa's tourism ecosystem, including its people, environment, and culture. He described the scheme as a strategic shift toward decentralized and inclusive tourism that will allow local households to participate meaningfully in the tourism economy. The scheme also allows offline and online registrations through www.goaonline.gov.in as part of its ease-of-doing-business approach.