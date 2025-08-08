Sensex crashes 765 points, Nifty falls to 3-month low

Trump doubles tariffs on Indian imports

The big reason: US President Donald Trump doubled tariffs on Indian imports to 50% starting August 7, after already raising them last week.

The news sparked a massive sell-off, wiping out ₹5 lakh crore from the Bombay Stock Exchange in just one day.

While foreign investors pulled out nearly ₹5,000 crore, domestic funds stepped in and bought up stocks worth over ₹10,000 crore—helping cushion the blow for some companies like NTPC and Titan that still managed to gain ground.