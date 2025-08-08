Nifty closes below 24,400 mark for 1st time since May Business Aug 08, 2025

Nifty dropped under the 24,400 mark for the first time since May, closing at 24,363.30.

Sensex also fell sharply by 765.47 points to end at 79,857.79.

Worries over possible new US tariffs and broad selling kept investors on edge.