Nifty closes below 24,400 mark for 1st time since May
Nifty dropped under the 24,400 mark for the first time since May, closing at 24,363.30.
Sensex also fell sharply by 765.47 points to end at 79,857.79.
Worries over possible new US tariffs and broad selling kept investors on edge.
Midcap and smallcap indices both posted 6th straight week of losses
It's been a rough ride—Midcap and Smallcap indices both posted their sixth straight week of losses (the longest in five years).
Every sector ended in the red on Friday, with metal and realty stocks hit hardest.
Technical signals point to more pressure ahead for Nifty
Earnings season played a part: Schneider Electric dipped after reporting a decline in profits, while KRBL shares jumped 15% on strong results.
Technical signals point to more pressure ahead for Nifty unless it can bounce above key support levels next week.