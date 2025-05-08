What's the story

The beloved Bollywood romantic comedy, Hum Tum, will be re-released on May 16.

This Kunal Kohli directorial was originally launched in 2004, and is widely recognized as a classic in the genre.

The film follows the love story of Karan Kapoor and Rhea Prakash, who meet on a flight.

Despite their initial indifference, fate brings them together, igniting a beautiful romance.