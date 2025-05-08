'Hum Tum' to re-release in theaters on May 16
What's the story
The beloved Bollywood romantic comedy, Hum Tum, will be re-released on May 16.
This Kunal Kohli directorial was originally launched in 2004, and is widely recognized as a classic in the genre.
The film follows the love story of Karan Kapoor and Rhea Prakash, who meet on a flight.
Despite their initial indifference, fate brings them together, igniting a beautiful romance.
Star cast
'Hum Tum' features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji
The film starred Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Late actor Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, and Abhishek Bachchan were also part of the film in pivotal roles.
The film is especially remembered for its songs and plot, which established it as a beloved romantic comedy among audiences.
Career impact
Khan's career transformation with 'Hum Tum'
Hum Tum was a game-changing film for Khan. His role in the movie brought him commercial and critical success, along with a National Award.
The film not only proved his mettle as an actor but also established him as a versatile artist.
The re-release of this timeless rom-com will bring back the excitement of watching Khan and Mukerji's brilliant performances to the audience.