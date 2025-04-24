How to manage Prime Video audio for best sound quality
What's the story
Managing audio settings on the Amazon Prime Video app can make a world of difference in your viewing experience.
With some simple tweaks, you can make sure the quality of audio matches your preferences as well as the capabilities of your device.
Here are some tips to manage audio for seamless streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Android.
Clarity
Adjusting audio settings for clarity
To improve clarity, head over to a video and tap on the audio/subtitles settings.
Select from available options like stereo or surround sound, depending on what your device is capable of.
Making sure that your device outputs the highest quality supported can make dialogues clearer and improve the overall sound quality.
Subtitles
Utilizing subtitles for better understanding
Enabling subtitles can further enhance audio settings by giving you a visual text of dialogues.
This is particularly useful when you're in a noisy environment or when the clarity is not up to the mark.
You can also customize how subtitles look (in terms of size and color) to suit your preference, ensuring they remain easy to read without being distracting.
Simply head to audio/subtitles settings > select a subtitle > Subtitle settings > and change size or format.
Compatibility
Checking device compatibility
Finally, to ensure the best audio experience on Amazon Prime Video, check if your Android device is compatible with advanced audio features like Dolby Atmos or five-point-one surround sound.
Not all devices may support these formats, resulting in playback problems.
By checking this compatibility, you can opt for the most suitable audio settings that enhance performance and avoid any disruptions during your streaming sessions.
Updates
Updating the app regularly
Regular updates to the Amazon Prime Video app often come with improvements in streaming quality and important bug fixes, especially related to audio management.
By keeping your app always updated, you get access to the latest features and improvements.
These updates are aimed at improving both video and audio playback experience, making your streaming sessions more enjoyable and free from interruptions.
External devices
Using external audio devices
In case the built-in speakers of your device fail to impress, try external speakers or headphones for better sound.
Going for Bluetooth headphones or a wired connection can really boost the audio response and clarity.
This upgrade especially pays off for those who want an immersive viewing experience on their smartphones, making sure that every sound detail is captured perfectly.