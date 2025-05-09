What's the story

Bollywood's award-winning star, Kangana Ranaut, is set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil.

Produced by Lions Movies, the film will also star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. Production will begin this summer in New York, reported Variety.

The decision to shoot in the US was taken to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs."