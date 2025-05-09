Kangana Ranaut to debut in Hollywood with horror drama
Bollywood's award-winning star, Kangana Ranaut, is set to make her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil.
Produced by Lions Movies, the film will also star Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone. Production will begin this summer in New York, reported Variety.
The decision to shoot in the US was taken to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs."
Direction and production
Anurag Rudra to direct 'Blessed Be the Evil'
Anurag Rudra, known for New Me and Tailing Pond, will helm the film. He co-wrote the screenplay with Gatha Tiwary, president and founder of Lions Movies.
Both Rudra and Tiwary will also produce the project.
Wade Muller, who is known for his work on Elephant White and Occupation: Rainfall, has been confirmed as the cinematographer.
Film synopsis
'Blessed Be the Evil' explores dark themes
Blessed Be the Evil follows a Christian couple, who after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage, purchase an old abandoned farm with a sinister history. Their love and faith are challenged by the evil spirit.
Sharing his inspiration behind the film, Rudra said, "Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart."
Ranaut's influence
Ranaut's star power and previous work
Ranaut's addition to Blessed Be the Evil adds immense star power to the project.
The celebrated actor has won four National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. Apart from acting, she is also a filmmaker and politician, and currently serves as a Member of Parliament in the Lok Sabha.
Her solo directorial debut Emergency, in which she played Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was released worldwide earlier this year.
Cast details
Supporting cast and international presentation
The supporting cast has Posey, who is famous for starring in the lead role in MTV's Teen Wolf series and its revival film later, and Stallone, the daughter of Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. Her notable credit includes Tulsa King.
The film will be introduced to international buyers at the upcoming Cannes Film Market.
London/Stroud Casting is overseeing additional casting for the project.