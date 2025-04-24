What's the story

Harvey Weinstein's retrial began in New York on Wednesday (local time), with prosecutors outlining how the Hollywood mogul used his power to degrade his victims.

The trial, coming after the jury selection, will have survivors who sparked the #MeToo movement testify against Weinstein.

The ex-Miramax studio chief is charged with the 2006 sexual assault of ex-production assistant Mimi Haleyi and the 2013 rape of aspiring actor Jessica Mann. Both testified against him in the first trial.