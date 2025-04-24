Harvey Weinstein made his victims 'feel small': Rape retrial begins
What's the story
Harvey Weinstein's retrial began in New York on Wednesday (local time), with prosecutors outlining how the Hollywood mogul used his power to degrade his victims.
The trial, coming after the jury selection, will have survivors who sparked the #MeToo movement testify against Weinstein.
The ex-Miramax studio chief is charged with the 2006 sexual assault of ex-production assistant Mimi Haleyi and the 2013 rape of aspiring actor Jessica Mann. Both testified against him in the first trial.
Detailed accounts
Prosecutors described Weinstein's alleged attacks in graphic detail
Besides Haleyi and Mann, prosecutors introduced Kaja Sokola, a model-turned-therapist, as the third victim. Sokola claims the disgraced producer assaulted her in 2006.
Assistant District Attorney Shannon Lucey recalled Weinstein's alleged attacks in graphic detail, adding all three women had begged him to stop.
She stressed he held "all the power...He made all these women feel small."
As "one of the most powerful men in...show business, when he wanted something, he took it," Lucey addressed the female-majority jury.
Comments
'She realized he wasn't going to take no for answer'
The attorney went on to detail how the 73-year-old "pestered" Haleyi with requests for massages and other sexual favors before she found herself alone with him one day in 2006.
"The defendant, three times (Haleyi's) size, kissed her, groped her, and she told him again she was not interested," Lucey said.
"He pulled Mimi toward him...She quickly realized he was not going to take a no for an answer."
Defense perspective
Weinstein's defense attorney emphasized lack of evidence
Weinstein's defense attorney, Arthur Aidala, stressed that the prosecution's opening statement did not give them the full picture, claiming the jury wouldn't get to hear evidence of force or lack of consent.
He pointed out Mann had introduced Weinstein to her mother after the alleged rape, and Haleyi had "consensual sex" with Weinstein after her alleged assault.
"Not guilty, not guilty, not guilty," he told the jury.
Previous convictions
Weinstein's previous convictions were overturned last year
Weinstein's 2020 convictions for the assaults on Haleyi and Mann were overturned last year by the New York Court of Appeals.
The court ruled that the original New York trial's handling of witnesses was unlawful.
The former producer has since expressed hope that his case will be judged with "fresh eyes," several years after his downfall and a global backlash against predatory abusers.
Past accusations
Weinstein's history and accusations from over 80 women
Weinstein, famed for producing hits like Sex, Lies and Videotape, Pulp Fiction, and Shakespeare in Love, is already serving a 16-year prison term for raping and assaulting a European actor over a decade ago.
He has been accused of harassment, sexual assault, or rape by over 80 women, including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Lupita Nyong'o.
Although the allegations against him started mounting during 2017-18, female actors have leveled assault accusations against Weinstein as early as the 1990s.