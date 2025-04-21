What's the story

Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, a former titan of the industry, is once again facing a jury. His retrial, which commenced last week, has reopened a case that had a major impact on the #MeToo movement.

Back in 2020, Weinstein was convicted on two out of five charges—sexually assaulting an accused and raping another. He was acquitted of the graver charge of predatory sexual assault.

As the retrial begins, here's how the current climate might affect the results.