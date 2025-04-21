'Beautiful experience': Jacqueline visits Siddhivinayak Temple with Elon Musk's mother
What's the story
Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, recently with Maye Musk.
The mother of tech mogul Elon Musk and a supermodel and nutritionist was seen praying at the temple and receiving blessings from the priest alongside the Race 2 actor.
The visit was part of Musk's trip to India to launch the Hindi edition of her book, A Woman Makes a Plan.
Reflections
Fernandez called Musk a 'dear friend'
Fernandez, who wore a golden suit with a dupatta, spoke about the temple visit with Hindustan Times.
She said, "It was such a beautiful experience to seek blessings at the temple with my dear friend Maye, who's in India for her book launch."
"Maye's book is a symbol of the resilience of a woman. It has taught me so much, especially that age is just a number and it shouldn't define your dreams and goals."
Celebration
Musk recently celebrated 77th birthday in Mumbai
Musk recently celebrated her 77th birthday in Mumbai in a private event, which was attended by around 40-50 guests.
Notably, the temple visit was one of Fernandez's first public appearances after her mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away earlier this month.
The actor was last seen in the action-drama Fateh, opposite Sonu Sood, which released in March. She will also be seen in a special dance number in Ajay Devgn's Raid 2.
Future roles
Upcoming projects for Fernandez
Apart from her upcoming role in Raid 2, Fernandez has two more films lined up for a 2025 release: Welcome To The Jungle and Housefull 5.
Both these films star Akshay Kumar among others. The actor's fans are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen next.