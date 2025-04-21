What's the story

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, recently with Maye Musk.

The mother of tech mogul Elon Musk and a supermodel and nutritionist was seen praying at the temple and receiving blessings from the priest alongside the Race 2 actor.

The visit was part of Musk's trip to India to launch the Hindi edition of her book, A Woman Makes a Plan.