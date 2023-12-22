Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar now threatens to 'expose' Jacqueline Fernandez

Dec 22, 2023

Jacqueline Fernandez recently asked the Delhi HC to drop money laundering case charge against her

Sukesh Chandrasekhar, accused in a Rs. 200 crore money laundering case, has threatened to expose Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. This came a day after she appealed to a Delhi court to restrain Chandrasekhar from sending her letters and sought protection. The alleged conman on Friday released a new letter, expressing his shock at Fernandez's restraining appeal against his letters, in which he has previously addressed her as "baby." Chandrasekhar has also threatened to "expose" the Cirkus actor.

Why does this story matter?

Chandrasekhar is accused of extorting Rs. 200 crore from Aditi Singh, wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh, pretending to be a senior government official. Presently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli Jail, Chandrasekhar reportedly gave expensive gifts to Fernandez and Nora Fatehi, another renowned Bollywood star. As per investigators, Chandrasekhar was in a romantic relationship with Fernandez. In the past, he has written (and released) many letters to Fernandez on different occasions, including her birthday and festivals such as Holi.

Fernandez sought protection, quashing of case against her

Fernandez recently asked a Delhi court for protection against intimidation by Chandrasekhar. She also filed a petition in the Delhi High Court to dismiss the money laundering case against her, claiming she was only a victim of Chandrasekhar's schemes. The high court issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on her petition. In her appeal, Fernandez challenged the agency's complaint and the second supplementary chargesheet under Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

Chandrasekhar claimed he protected Fernandez's interests

In his latest letter, Chandrasekhar claimed the investigation was so far biased as he was protecting Fernandez's interests. He vowed to reveal "unseen" evidence, including chats, screenshots, recordings, financial transactions, and investments. "Even the smallest fact of payments worth [few million dollars] paid for social platform enhancement to compete and race against a very prominent individual colleague of this person also will be brought in open with all the relevant payment invoices paid by me," the alleged conman wrote.

Fernandez admitted to receiving expensive gifts from him

The agency investigating the money laundering case has questioned Fernandez multiple times in the past. Last year, investigators confronted her with Chandrasekhar, following which she admitted to having received expensive gifts from him, such as designer handbags, a car, and diamonds. According to reports, ED sources claimed she received presents worth Rs. 10 crore, which includes a horse worth Rs. 52 lakh and a Persian cat worth Rs. 9 lakh.