Nani's 'Hit 3' sells tickets worth ₹ 55L in US pre-sales
What's the story
Nani's much-anticipated thriller, Hit 3, is generating significant buzz in the United States.
The film has grossed an incredible $64,227 (around ₹55 lakh) across 161 locations and 452 shows, selling 2,432 tickets.
This success is attributed to the increasing interest in the Hit franchise and Nani's return as Arjun Sarkar.
Its early trends have surpassed previous Nani releases like Sarripoda Sanivaram and Dasara.
Franchise continuation
'Hit 3' continues the suspense-crime universe
Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit 3 marks the continuation of the suspense-crime universe that started with Hit: The First Case and broadened with Hit: The Second Case.
Nani takes over the lead role in Hit 3, following Adivi Sesh's role in the second installment and Vishwak Sen's in the first.
The film's gripping teasers and trailer have piqued interest, even more so with Nani's rising knack for picking offbeat and gripping stories.
Performance anticipation
Nani's performance in 'Hit 3' was anticipated by fans
Nani's raw, intense performance in Dasara was much appreciated, and fans can't wait to see how he ups the ante with this investigative thriller.
Given the growing interest in Telugu cinema in the US, especially for suspense-driven, well-acted films, the film could benefit from it.
With one more week of aggressive promotions, Hit 3 has the potential to cross the $1,00,000 mark even before the premiere night on April 30.