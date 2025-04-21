What's the story

Nani's much-anticipated thriller, Hit 3, is generating significant buzz in the United States.

The film has grossed an incredible $64,227 (around ₹55 lakh) across 161 locations and 452 shows, selling 2,432 tickets.

This success is attributed to the increasing interest in the Hit franchise and Nani's return as Arjun Sarkar.

Its early trends have surpassed previous Nani releases like Sarripoda Sanivaram and Dasara.