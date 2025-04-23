George Clooney says he has never argued with wife Amal
What's the story
Hollywood star George Clooney and his celebrity lawyer wife Amal Clooney recently stirred headlines for reportedly living in different cities. This led to speculation about separation.
However, the star dismissed all rumors with a startling revelation.
Apparently, the two never argue!
During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Clooney was asked about his relationship with Amal. "We still haven't [argued]," he said. "We're trying to find something to fight about."
The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed twins three years later.
Past statements
Clooney's previous comments on their argument-free marriage
This isn't the first time Clooney has said something like this about their marriage.
In September 2022, the actor told CBS Mornings host Gayle King that keeping a strong marriage with Amal has been "easy."
"Like, the easiest thing in our lives by far. We've never argued," he said.
Amal had added, "It's maddening to some of our friends. I have a cousin, actually, every time we see him, he's like, his first question is, 'So have you argued yet?'"
Relationship
I feel as if I hit jackpot: Clooney expressed gratitude
The 63-year-old actor also spoke about his love for Amal (47) in the interview.
"I feel so extraordinarily lucky to have met this incredible woman, and I feel as if I hit the jackpot," he said. "There isn't a day that goes by where I don't think I'm the luckiest man in the world."
This sentiment echoes Amal's comments to Vogue in 2018, where she expressed how natural falling in love with Clooney felt.
Career and family
Clooney's Broadway debut and family life
The actor-director also said he was overjoyed with his twins, saying, "Our kids are seven, about to be eight, which is a pretty great age. They're curious and funny."
"Every parent thinks their kids are great—our kids are funny and make us laugh."
Apart from talking about marriage, Clooney also talked about his Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck during the interview.