What's the story

Hollywood star George Clooney and his celebrity lawyer wife Amal Clooney recently stirred headlines for reportedly living in different cities. This led to speculation about separation.

However, the star dismissed all rumors with a startling revelation.

Apparently, the two never argue!

During an appearance on CBS Mornings, Clooney was asked about his relationship with Amal. "We still haven't [argued]," he said. "We're trying to find something to fight about."

The couple, who married in 2014, welcomed twins three years later.