To recreate the pre-independence era, the production team has set up grand sets at Ramoji Film City.

The filming is currently in full swing with director Raghavapudi being given full creative freedom by Mythri Movie Makers.

The makers are going all out with the scale of the film, bringing some of the industry's finest technicians on board to deliver high production value and immersive storytelling.

Though no official date has been announced yet, reports hint at a 2026 release.