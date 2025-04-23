Prabhas's 'Fauji' is producer Mythri's most expensive film yet
What's the story
The upcoming high-budget period drama Fauji, starring pan-India sensation Prabhas, is creating a buzz across the Indian film industry.
Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film is set in pre-independence India and is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers.
According to Telugu 360, the makers have set a whopping ₹600cr for the film, making it Mythri's most expensive project yet. This budget even supersedes their successful Pushpa films.
Production progress
'Fauji' filming underway at Ramoji Film City
To recreate the pre-independence era, the production team has set up grand sets at Ramoji Film City.
The filming is currently in full swing with director Raghavapudi being given full creative freedom by Mythri Movie Makers.
The makers are going all out with the scale of the film, bringing some of the industry's finest technicians on board to deliver high production value and immersive storytelling.
Though no official date has been announced yet, reports hint at a 2026 release.
Cast details
'Fauji' boasts a star-studded cast
Fauji features a stellar cast with veteran actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jayaprada in key roles.
Making her acting debut is YouTuber Imanvi Ismail, who plays the female lead opposite the Baahubali actor.
Although the buzz around the film is strong, production recently hit a snag. The delay happened after Prabhas sustained an injury on set, affecting the schedules of Fauji and several of his other films.
Meanwhile, Chakraborty also fractured his hand just before the film's photoshoot.