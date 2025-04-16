Mithun Chakraborty fractured his hand while filming Prabhas's 'Fauji'
Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently opened up about his experience shooting for the much-anticipated film Fauji, where he will star alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas.
In an interview on the YouTube channel Rupam's Review, Chakraborty disclosed that he had fractured his hand just before the photoshoot for Fauji.
However, the 74-year-old showed up after initial treatment and completed the photoshoot.
'Felt extremely touched when Prabhas told me not to worry'
"I returned, got it plastered, took painkillers, and then completed the photoshoot. I then went to the hospital, as my surgery was scheduled for the next day," the veteran said.
"I felt extremely touched when Prabhas and the movie team told me not to worry, take proper rest."
Chakraborty also revealed he has already filmed some scenes with co-actor Jayaprada, although Prabhas has yet to join this sequence. He said Prabhas will start filming by the end of this month.
'Fauji' boasts star-studded cast and this YouTuber's debut
Fauji has a star-studded cast including Anupam Kher and Jayaprada in pivotal roles. Debutant actor Imanvi Ismail has been confirmed as the female lead, opposite Prabhas.
The film, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is a period actioner and has created a lot of buzz among fans.
Notably, Prabhas had earlier sustained an injury on the set, delaying shooting schedules of Fauji and other projects.