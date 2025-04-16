What's the story

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty recently opened up about his experience shooting for the much-anticipated film Fauji, where he will star alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas.

In an interview on the YouTube channel Rupam's Review, Chakraborty disclosed that he had fractured his hand just before the photoshoot for Fauji.

However, the 74-year-old showed up after initial treatment and completed the photoshoot.