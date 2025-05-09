What's the story

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise may soon be knighted by the British Crown.

Sources close to the matter told Daily Mail that Cruise's team has been sounded out about the possibility.

The knighthood might be conferred next month, coinciding with King Charles III's 76th birthday.

If the actor makes it to the next honors list, he could join his friend, football legend David Beckham, at the palace for the honor.