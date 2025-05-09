Knighthood for Tom Cruise? Here's what we know
What's the story
Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise may soon be knighted by the British Crown.
Sources close to the matter told Daily Mail that Cruise's team has been sounded out about the possibility.
The knighthood might be conferred next month, coinciding with King Charles III's 76th birthday.
If the actor makes it to the next honors list, he could join his friend, football legend David Beckham, at the palace for the honor.
Honorary recognition
Cruise's potential knighthood aligns with past American honorees
This potential knighthood puts Cruise in the company of other Americans who have received similar honors.
Previous recipients include Steven Spielberg, Angelina Jolie, and Bill Gates, all of whom received the title of honorary knight or damehood from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Notably, this is the only title non-British citizens are eligible to get from the Crown.
BFI Fellowship
Cruise to receive British Film Institute Fellowship
Apart from the possible knighthood, Cruise is also due to receive the British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship on May 12. The award honors his contribution to UK cinema.
The BFI Fellowship puts the 62-year-old in the company of British-American director Christopher Nolan, who was awarded the same honor a month before being knighted by King Charles III.
Nolan received the BFI Fellowship in February 2024 for his work, including Oppenheimer, Inception, The Dark Knight trilogy, etc.