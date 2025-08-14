Video: Ex-judge's son sleeps on while robbers loot his room
What's the story
A retired judge's house in Indore was robbed by a gang of masked and armed burglars on Sunday. The incident took place at around 3:30am at the residence of retired Justice Ramesh Garg in Vijay Nagar. The robbers, who reportedly entered the house after breaking open the main gate lock, made off with cash and jewelry worth ₹5 lakh.
Heist details
Family slept through the entire 4-minute ordeal
Viral CCTV footage from the scene shows three burglars executing the crime with military precision. One robber stood guard near Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, with an iron rod ready to hit him in case he wakes up, while another ransacked their bedroom. The third burglar kept watch outside. Ritvik's wife and children were asleep in another room. Despite an alarm ringing, neither Ritvik nor any family member woke up during this 4-minute ordeal.
Twitter Post
Watch the viral video here
Thieves in Indore quietly swiped jewelry and cash while the family slept, unaware of the Robbery😨— Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) August 13, 2025
pic.twitter.com/w1A7w4AnvX
Investigation progress
Police form multiple teams to probe case
The Vijay Nagar police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Senior police officer Umakant Choudhary said that separate teams have been formed to probe this case. "Given the seriousness of the crimes, we have formed multiple teams to look into the matter," he said. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby areas for clues about these organized crimes.