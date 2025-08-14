Video: Ex-judge's son sleeps on while robbers loot his room 

Heist details

Family slept through the entire 4-minute ordeal

Viral CCTV footage from the scene shows three burglars executing the crime with military precision. One robber stood guard near Justice Garg's son, Ritvik, with an iron rod ready to hit him in case he wakes up, while another ransacked their bedroom. The third burglar kept watch outside. Ritvik's wife and children were asleep in another room. Despite an alarm ringing, neither Ritvik nor any family member woke up during this 4-minute ordeal.