SC's stray dog relocation order sparks citywide protests

After the Supreme Court's order to relocate all stray dogs from Delhi streets to shelters, locals are pushing back—hard. With nearly a million strays at risk, the city is buzzing with protests and community action.

Residents are taking matters into their own hands From Vasant Kunj to Janakpuri, people are organizing watch patrols, setting up alert groups, and even funding private boarding for strays.

Caregivers like Aprajita and Rekha feed and care for dozens of dogs, while neighbors use WhatsApp to warn each other about municipal vans.

Many strays have already been vaccinated or sterilized by these networks.

Dogs are part of the community For many residents, these dogs aren't just animals—they're part of daily life.

The idea of permanent removal feels like losing family.

People fear overcrowded shelters won't provide proper care or safety for the animals they love.