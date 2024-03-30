Next Article

Why PM Modi asked citizens to clang utensils during COVID-19

By Chanshimla Varah 01:21 pm Mar 30, 202401:21 pm

What's the story On March 22, 2020, lakhs of Indians stepped into their balconies to clang their utensils and blow conches when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. While many did so on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many followed suit as a show of unity in the face of isolation brought about by the pandemic lockdown. Nearly four years after the pandemic, PM Modi has finally revealed why he called on citizens to carry out the rather unusual activity.

Trust building

PM Modi's public adherence to COVID-19 protocols

During a meeting with philanthropist Bill Gates, PM Modi stated that he encouraged people to clang their dishes to build their trust. He stated, "I followed all COVID-19 protocols publicly to gain people's trust. I made clarion calls to clap, clang utensils, light lamps despite some ridicule." He explained that uniting everyone in the fight against the pandemic was crucial and that this unity evolved into a mass movement once people understood the importance of protecting themselves and others.

Twitter Post

Visuals showing citizens clanging utensils

Mask compliance

PM Modi on public adherence to mask wearing

Later on, when he advised people to wear masks, they listened and reminded each other, PM Modi said. "It transformed into a people's movement. Because in a democracy, force isn't the answer. In a democracy, people need to be convinced, educated and taken along. In democracy education and collaboration drive progress," he said. The prime minister credited this approach as a significant factor in the success of India's vaccination campaign against COVID-19.

Leading by example

PM Modi's COVID vaccination program praised worldwide

To PM Modi's credit, the COVID-19 immunization program received global acclaim, with even the United States government's COVID-19 response coordinator describing it as a "phenomenal" and "stunning achievement." India, with a population of 139 crore, surprised the world with its effectiveness in providing vaccines to the most remote corners of the country. As of December 2023, 220.67 crore doses of COVID vaccination have been administered across the country.

Health priorities

PM Modi's future focus on cervical cancer research

With the COVID-19 kicked to the curb, PM Modi said he is now turning his head toward cervical cancer and the development of its vaccine at minimal cost. "In the coming days, I want to talk about cervical cancer, especially for our daughters." He expressed his intention to allocate a budget for scientists in India to conduct local research and develop a vaccine for cervical cancer.