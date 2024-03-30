Next Article

Among the recipients, Advani is the only living awardee

President confers Bharat Ratna on Advani, Karpoori Thakur, 3 others

11:37 am Mar 30, 2024

What's the story President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious Bharat Ratna award to five distinguished individuals, including two former prime ministers, on Saturday. The recipients are former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao, renowned agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur, and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani. Among the recipients, Advani is the only living awardee.

People of Bihar and country are happy: Thakur's son

Awards of 4 received by family

Rao's award was received by his son PV Prabhakar Rao; Singh's by his grandson Jayant Singh; Swaminathan's by his daughter Nitya Rao; and Thakur's by his son Ram Nath Thakur. As for Advani, President Murmu will pay a visit to the senior BJP leader's residence and confer him with the prestigious award. This decision was made keeping in mind the ailing health of Advani, who is 96 years old, according to BJP sources.

What is the Bharat Ratna award

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award bestowed upon persons who have made outstanding contributions to the nation's progress and prosperity. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru introduced the concept of a national honor back in 1954. The recipient of the award is given a Sanad (certificate) signed by the President as well as a medallion. According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Bharat Ratna does not come with a monetary grant.

Highest number of Bharat Ratnas awarded in a single year

This year's five honorees outnumber the four awarded in 1999, making it the highest number of Bharat Ratnas conferred in a single year. Normally, the number of awards is restricted to a maximum of three in a particular year. The recommendations for it are made by the prime minister to the president. With the five new additions, the total number of Bharat Ratna awardees now stands at 53.

Who are the awardees

Rao, who served as prime minister from 1991 to 1996, is known for spearheading India's economic liberalization. Singh, another former prime minister and prominent Jat leader, is well-known for leading anti-Congress politics during a time when the party wielded significant power. Swaminathan, an eminent agronomist, is remembered for his contributions to agriculture and farmer welfare. He revolutionized Indian agriculture, playing an important role in heralding the Green Revolution, which helped India address food shortages.

Significant contributions by the awardees

Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP in 1980. He is known for leading the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the 1990s and advocating for the construction of a temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Lastly, Thakur, a committed socialist, is seen as a champion of social justice and the backward classes. His most significant contribution is the "Karpoori Thakur Formula," a reservation policy implemented in 1978 to ensure equitable representation for backward classes in state services.