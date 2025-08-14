'Raja Saab' producer sued for contractual breach; everything we know

Ivy Entertainment, under Ivy Holdings, has sued People Media Factory Pvt Ltd (PMF), the co-producers of Prabhas's starrer The Raja Saab , in the Delhi High Court. According to The Economic Times, the company is seeking a permanent injunction due to alleged serious contractual breaches by PMF. Here's what you need to know about the case.

Allegations PMF allegedly failed to meet multiple commitments Ivy Entertainment has accused PMF of failing to meet several key commitments. These include failing to complete and release the movie on time, not providing monthly production updates, not disclosing fund usage, not delivering agreed film-related materials, and repeatedly delaying the theatrical release without justification. The company alleges these breaches activated termination clauses in their contracts, prompting a demand for a ₹218 crore refund on the project investment, along with 18% annual interest.

Investment details Agreements signed in January and March in 2023 Ivy Entertainment signed a Film Rights Acquisition Agreement with PMF on January 25, 2023, followed by a Theatrical Rights Acquisition Agreement on March 10, 2023. These agreements granted Ivy global theatrical and non-theatrical rights to the film, co-presenter credits, and assured contractual returns. The company has sought refunds from PMF for alleged delays and material breaches that triggered termination of these agreements.

Legal action Ivy seeks court order restraining PMF from dealing with film The lawsuit also lists PMF directors Subramanya Vivekananda Kuchibhotla and Vishwa Prasad Tumbalam Gooty as well as post-production vendors, Prasad Xtreme Digital Cinema Network, Deccan Dreams Animations LLP, Qube Cinema Technologies, and UFO Moviez. The company is seeking a court order restraining them from dealing with the film without Ivy's consent. Despite the dispute, Ivy Entertainment has told the court it intends to finish production and release the movie itself to safeguard its substantial investment.