Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' release date pushed? What we know
What's the story
The release of Prabhas's much-anticipated film The Raja Saab has been pushed to January 9, 2026. Producer TG Vishwa Prasad confirmed to Telugu123, stating that business stakeholders believe the Sankranthi season could offer better returns than a December release. The film was originally slated for a December 5, 2025, release, but has now been rescheduled to tap into the festive box office potential.
Box office battle
'The Raja Saab' will face competition from other releases
If The Raja Saab sticks to its new release date, it will face stiff competition in the Sankranthi box office window. Other major releases like Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, are also expected around the same time. The film is directed by Maruthi and features a star-studded cast including Nidhhi Agerwal, Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, among others.
Film genre
More about 'The Raja Saab'
The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film, in line with Bollywood entertainers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film's teaser was released earlier and it has been one of the most awaited Telugu films, with fans excited to see Prabhas in a comedic role after a string of blockbuster action films. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman.