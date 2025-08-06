Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' release date pushed? What we know

If The Raja Saab sticks to its new release date, it will face stiff competition in the Sankranthi box office window. Other major releases like Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, are also expected around the same time. The film is directed by Maruthi and features a star-studded cast including Nidhhi Agerwal , Riddhi Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Yogi Babu, among others.

Film genre

More about 'The Raja Saab'

The Raja Saab is a horror-comedy film, in line with Bollywood entertainers like Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film's teaser was released earlier and it has been one of the most awaited Telugu films, with fans excited to see Prabhas in a comedic role after a string of blockbuster action films. Music for the film has been composed by Thaman.