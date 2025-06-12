Prabhas's 'The Raja Saab' teaser to have spooky launch event
What's the story
Prabhas is gearing up for a unique venture with The Raja Saab, his first-ever horror comedy.
Directed by Maruthi, the film is nearing completion, and its teaser will be released on June 16, 2025, at exactly 10:52am.
The makers are planning a special launch for the teaser, reported OTTplay.
Teaser launch
A look at the arrangements for the launch event
The teaser of The Raja Saab will be launched on an elaborate set built on the outskirts of Hyderabad.
A source told OTTplay that the team is planning a spooky launch for the teaser.
"Since Prabhas is a mighty star and hosting public events can be challenging, the makers have decided to shift the launch indoors."
Production insights
People Media Factory is producing the film
People Media Factory is producing The Raja Saab and is reportedly investing heavily in its promotion.
A source revealed that a unique set is being constructed for the teaser launch, complete with a skit and witty exchanges among the team.
The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as female leads, while Thaman S will be composing the music.
Film updates
Prabhas in double role; 1st song coming out soon
Prabhas will reportedly be seen in a double role in The Raja Saab, which revolves around the theme of reincarnation.
Thaman recently revealed that he and Maruthi had to scrap the original album due to delays in the shoot. A new album has been recorded, and the first single is likely to drop soon.
It will hit theaters on December 5.