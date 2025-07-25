Prithviraj Sukumaran gushes about Rajamouli's 'SSMB29'; read here

Sukumaran praised Rajamouli's storytelling as ambitious and deeply engaging. He further called SSMB29 a "drushya kavyam" (visual poem) for its blend of epic visuals and strong storytelling. As per India Today, the cast of the movie is currently on a break from shooting.

Production update

'SSMB29' cast to resume shooting in August

The production of SSMB29 is currently on a break, with the cast and crew expected to return to sets in August. Babu recently took a break from shooting to celebrate his daughter's birthday in Sri Lanka. Chopra Jonas was also up and about finishing her Hollywood commitments. Meanwhile, Sukumaran's 2025 directorial venture L2: Empuraan has also been praised for its technical achievements and grand scale.