Countdown begins: Salman Khan's 'Bigg Boss 19' gets logo
What's the story
The much-anticipated logo for Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, has finally been unveiled. The motion poster features a colorful design with various shapes and colors, hinting at the season's theme. The logo is said to represent "the many shades of drama, conflict, and entertainment it promises to bring."
Teaser anticipation
Logo reveal followed by teaser
Following the logo reveal, fans can expect the Bigg Boss 19 teaser featuring Khan. The show is set to premiere on JioHotstar and later air on television. It will be the longest season yet, running for five months with Khan hosting for three months before Karan Johar, Farah Khan, and Anil Kapoor take over.
Show format
Secret Room returns; AI contestants in the mix
This season will also see the return of the Secret Room, where randomly chosen contestants will be evicted but can observe their housemates' behavior from a hidden location. This time Dubai-based AI doll Habubu and India's AI Kavya Mehra are likely to join as contestants. Among humans, composer Amaal Malik is in the running.