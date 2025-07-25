'War 2' drops in theaters this August, streams on Prime Video by November Entertainment Jul 25, 2025

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film's streaming debut on Prime Video is expected around November 15—so you won't have to wait long if you miss it on the big screen.

The just-released trailer promises high-stakes action and a face-off of ideologies between the two leads.