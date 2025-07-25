Next Article
'War 2' drops in theaters this August, streams on Prime Video by November
War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, lands in theaters on August 14, 2025.
Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film's streaming debut on Prime Video is expected around November 15—so you won't have to wait long if you miss it on the big screen.
The just-released trailer promises high-stakes action and a face-off of ideologies between the two leads.
Cast, plot, and what makes it stand out
This sequel to the hit War (2019) brings back Ashutosh Rana and introduces Kiara Advani as the female lead.
War 2 is part of YRF's Spy Universe—think Pathaan and Tiger franchises—and will go head-to-head with Rajinikanth's Coolie at release.
With its star power and slick action vibes, it's aiming to hook both theatergoers and streamers alike.