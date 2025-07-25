'Udta Punjab' jibe by Kangana Ranaut, Himachal governor, sparks outrage

A political controversy has erupted between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab after actor-turned-politician and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut claimed that the rising drug abuse in her home state is linked to Punjab. Her comments, made while supporting Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's warning about a potential "Udta Punjab" situation, have been met with criticism from Punjab's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

Political clash Here's what Ranaut said On Friday, during the Monsoon Session outside Parliament, the Mandi MP alleged that drugs were entering Himachal Pradesh from Punjab, affecting its youth and families. "Drugs coming to Himachal Pradesh from Pakistan via Punjab is affecting youth and families in the state," she said. AAP leader and Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema responded by accusing Ranaut of irresponsibility.

Counterattack 'Kangana should conduct survey in BJP-ruled states' Cheema said, "Kangana Ranaut should first conduct a survey in BJP-ruled states before blaming Punjab." "This is not the first time she has made such absurd and baseless statements. She is habitual in speaking without evidence." He also questioned why Ranaut was silent on other BJP-ruled states where drug abuse is reportedly higher than in Punjab.