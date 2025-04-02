What's the story

Popular Indian hill station Shimla is all set to get Asia's longest and the world's second-largest ropeway project.

The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project will cover an impressive 13.79km and is being developed at the cost of ₹1,734 crore by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation.

The ambitious project is aimed at boosting tourism and decongesting traffic in the region.