Shimla to get world's second-largest ropeway; will ferry 2,000 people/hour
What's the story
Popular Indian hill station Shimla is all set to get Asia's longest and the world's second-largest ropeway project.
The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project will cover an impressive 13.79km and is being developed at the cost of ₹1,734 crore by the Ropeway and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation.
The ambitious project is aimed at boosting tourism and decongesting traffic in the region.
Project specifics
Project details and expected impact
The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway Project is being implemented in a public-private partnership model with the Himachal Pradesh government.
Once completed, it will be the second-largest ropeway in the world, after a similar project in Bolivia.
The ropeway will connect important destinations, including Maa Tara Devi and Sanjauli, spanning 13.79km while connecting 15 important stations across Shimla and nearby places, covering an area of about 60km.
Operational specifics
Capacity and operational details of the ropeway
The Tara Devi-Shimla Ropeway will have 660 cabins, each with 8-10 passengers.
The cabins will arrive at the stations every 2-3 minutes, so around 2,000 people from both directions can travel every hour.
The boarding stations for the project include Tutikandi Parking Area, ISBT, Tunnel No. 103, Railway Station, and Victory Tunnel, among others.
Project funding
Funding and environmental considerations
The New Development Bank will fund 80% of the project, while the Himachal Pradesh government will bear the rest.
Apart from charging stations at boarding points, eco-friendly solar panels will be installed on the cabins.
The move will significantly decongest Shimla of vehicles while offering a modern, eco-friendly alternative for transportation in the tourist hotspot.