At a recent awareness camp, farmers were encouraged to adopt natural farming, which excludes the use of chemical fertilizers and harmful pesticides, to increase income and protect the environment.

Key components of this farming method, including Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, Dhanjeevamrit, and indigenous pesticides, can be made at home using local cow dung and urine.

The camp also promoted local cow breeds and distributed pea seeds as part of the Rajiv Gandhi StartUp Yojana.

By Chanshimla Varah 04:43 pm Oct 10, 2024

What's the story Farmers in Himachal Pradesh practicing natural farming will be given a grant of ₹33,000 to buy a cow. Apart from this, they will also be given a subsidy of ₹8,000 to pave their cowshed floors. The announcement was made by Neha Bhardwaj, Assistant Technical Manager of the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), at an event in Manjhiar village.

At the awareness and mass sensitization camp on natural farming in Manjhiar, Bhardwaj also stressed that natural farming should not include the use of chemical fertilizers or harmful pesticides. She noted that crops produced through this method are not only healthier but also cut down on farming costs. "By adopting this farming, farmers can increase their income and can also contribute to environmental protection," she added.

Bhardwaj further explained that key components of natural farming such as Jeevamrit, Beejamrit, Dhanjeevamrit and indigenous pesticides can be prepared at home using dung and urine from local cows. She also informed farmers attending the camp about local cow breeds like Sahiwal, Red Sindhi, Rathi, Thar and Parker, as well as the Rajiv Gandhi StartUp Yojana, and distributed pea seeds.