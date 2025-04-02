No more petrol, diesel vehicles in Delhi-NCR? Centre mulling plan
What's the story
The Indian government is considering phasing out the registration of pure petrol and diesel vehicles in the National Capital Region (NCR) in an attempt to control air pollution, the Economic Times reported.
The plan would be to gradually replace them with battery electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, or CNG models.
Talks are on at the top level in the central government with various ministries and automobile manufacturers, the paper said.
Implementation plan
Restrictions to be imposed in phases
Phase one of these restrictions will likely be applied in Delhi and five adjoining districts, including Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
The other NCR districts will follow later.
Timelines for restricting new cars and two-wheelers to cleaner fuels are projected for the 2030-35 period. Some restrictions might even start as early as this financial year.
Transition strategy
Commercial vehicles to lead transition
The shift to cleaner fuels will first affect commercial vehicles, followed by privately-owned cars and two-wheelers later.
By the end of 2025, Delhi will be ready for new buses on cleaner fuels. However, the deadline for three-wheeler goods vehicles and light goods vehicles might be pushed to early 2026-27.
Commercial taxis might also be given more time for these changes.
Emission standards
Government plans to ban non-BS VI goods vehicles
Apart from vehicle phase-out, the government plans to prohibit goods vehicles not complying with BS VI emission standards from entering Delhi. This could come into effect within a year.
The Delhi government had also planned to deny fuel to overage vehicles, but this plan has been delayed due to pending structural changes at some fuel stations.
Under the law, overage cars, including diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, are not permitted to operate.