Sanitation worker earning ₹15,000 gets ₹34cr income tax notice
What's the story
A sanitation worker in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has received a shocking ₹34 crore income tax notice, the Times of India reported.
This notice has been issued to Karan Kumar, a contractual worker at the State Bank of India's (SBI) Khair area branch since 2021. He earns₹15,000 a month.
The incident comes just days after an Aligarh-based juice vendor received a ₹7.5 crore income tax notice.
Reaction
Confusion and complaint
The notice, dated March 22, said he hadn't filed his Income Tax Return (ITR) for AY 2019-20 and had allegedly earned ₹33,85,85,368 that year.
Kumar, who was initially confused by the notice, was able to understand its implications with help from others. He said it was "the jolt of his life."
After the shocking revelation, Kumar quickly filed a complaint at the Chandaus police station.
Suspected misuse
Possible misuse of PAN card details
Kumar suspects his Permanent Account Number (PAN) card details have been misused by someone. He remembered submitting his PAN and other ID documents to a previous employer in Noida in 2019.
Nain Singh, an I-T officer based in Aligarh, confirmed that according to Kumar's PAN details registered in their system, he had "high income."
"We will put...these cases in faceless I-T assessment, and if we find that their PAN cards are misused, we will carry out a probe," Singh assured.
Parallel case
Similar concerns raised by Aligarh juice vendor
Mommad Rahees, an Aligarh-based juice vendor who is also facing such a demand from the IT department, has voiced similar concerns.
His mother asked them why their son would need to work so hard if they had such a huge amount of money.
The family has requested that authorities look into possible misuse of their documents in these allegedly erroneous tax notices.