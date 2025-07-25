Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko amid Alexander Isak's Liverpool links

Newcastle United are considering a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak's future at the club. The 25-year-old Swede did not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Asia. Newcastle said that Isak missed the trip due to a "minor thigh injury," while there is also speculation about his future amid interest from Liverpool. Here's more.

Transfer talks Sesko was linked with Arsenal earlier this summer Sesko was previously linked with Arsenal before the deal stalled and the Gunners shifted their focus to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and are on the verge of completing the same. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea were also interested in the Slovenia international earlier in the window. Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to sign the 22-year-old if Isak ends up leaving. Last season, Sesko scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig.

Team dynamics Isak was Newcastle's top scorer last season Isak's absence from the squad has raised concerns over Newcastle's attacking options. Callum Wilson left St James's Park on a free transfer earlier this month, leaving 21-year-old Will Osula as the only senior striker available to manager Eddie Howe. Last season, Isak scored an impressive 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle. Meanwhile, apart from Sesko, the Magpies are also said to be looking at Brentford's Yoane Wissa.

Player opinions Liverpool are still linked with a move for Isak As per a report in Sky Sports News, Newcastle United value Isak at a whopping £150 million, at least. The club made its position clear when Liverpool intensified their interest in the striker. Liverpool prepared to offer a record £120m package, but shifted their focus to Hugo Ekitike and signed the striker in a deal worth £79 million (€91.5 million). However, reports claim that Liverpool could still go for Isak to strengthen their attack.

Information Reds's summer spending hits £295.5 million With Ekitike's signing, Liverpool's summer spending has now hit £295.5 million, making them the Premier League's biggest spenders. Signing Isak will take the sum past £400m.

Do you know? Nunez and Diaz expected to leave Liverpool this summer Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are expected to leave the Reds this summer. Diaz has expressed his desire to part ways with Bayern Munich set to make another bid soon. Nunez too is set for a move elsewhere. These deals will help Liverpool get important cash in-flow.