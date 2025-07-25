Newcastle United target Benjamin Sesko amid Alexander Isak's Liverpool links
What's the story
Newcastle United are considering a move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, amid uncertainty over Alexander Isak's future at the club. The 25-year-old Swede did not travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Asia. Newcastle said that Isak missed the trip due to a "minor thigh injury," while there is also speculation about his future amid interest from Liverpool. Here's more.
Transfer talks
Sesko was linked with Arsenal earlier this summer
Sesko was previously linked with Arsenal before the deal stalled and the Gunners shifted their focus to Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres and are on the verge of completing the same. Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea were also interested in the Slovenia international earlier in the window. Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to sign the 22-year-old if Isak ends up leaving. Last season, Sesko scored 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances for RB Leipzig.
Team dynamics
Isak was Newcastle's top scorer last season
Isak's absence from the squad has raised concerns over Newcastle's attacking options. Callum Wilson left St James's Park on a free transfer earlier this month, leaving 21-year-old Will Osula as the only senior striker available to manager Eddie Howe. Last season, Isak scored an impressive 27 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions for Newcastle. Meanwhile, apart from Sesko, the Magpies are also said to be looking at Brentford's Yoane Wissa.
Player opinions
Liverpool are still linked with a move for Isak
As per a report in Sky Sports News, Newcastle United value Isak at a whopping £150 million, at least. The club made its position clear when Liverpool intensified their interest in the striker. Liverpool prepared to offer a record £120m package, but shifted their focus to Hugo Ekitike and signed the striker in a deal worth £79 million (€91.5 million). However, reports claim that Liverpool could still go for Isak to strengthen their attack.
Information
Reds's summer spending hits £295.5 million
With Ekitike's signing, Liverpool's summer spending has now hit £295.5 million, making them the Premier League's biggest spenders. Signing Isak will take the sum past £400m.
Do you know?
Nunez and Diaz expected to leave Liverpool this summer
Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz are expected to leave the Reds this summer. Diaz has expressed his desire to part ways with Bayern Munich set to make another bid soon. Nunez too is set for a move elsewhere. These deals will help Liverpool get important cash in-flow.
Transfer hurdles
Magpies have struggled to strengthen their squad this summer
Despite a successful last season, Newcastle have struggled to strengthen their squad in the ongoing summer transfer window. Their pursuit of players like Joao Pedro and Liam Delap fell through with both joining Chelsea. Forward Anthony Elanga is the only new addition after his £55 million switch from Nottingham Forest. As mentioned, a move for Wissa remains a top priority even if Isak stays put at the club.